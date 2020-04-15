Trains and buses to run less frequently as ridership plunges

Trains will run less frequently and selected bus services will be suspended after ridership on trains dropped by over 71 per cent and buses by 75 per cent during this circuit breaker period.

The reduced ridership has caused a "significant financial impact" and the adjustments will help to keep public transport operations financially sustainable, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

From today, 16 bus services serving the Central Business District or recreational places will be suspended.

From Friday, train frequencies on the North-South, East-West, North East, Circle and Downtown lines will be reduced to no more than five minutes for peak periods and about 10 minutes for off-peak periods.

Services on these lines will also end about 30 minutes earlier as well as for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT, which will now operate a single-loop service during off-peak periods.

The Thomson-East Coast Line will have its operating hours further reduced to between 6.30am and 8pm.

For the latest updates, commuters can access the MyTransport.SG application or visit LTA's Facebook and Twitter pages.