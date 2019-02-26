Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on medical leave after breaking arm

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan fractured his left arm in a fall last week and is on extended medical leave, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement yesterday.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed Acting Minister for Transport and will take part in the bilateral talks between Singapore and Malaysia in the interim.

PMO said: "This ensures that the ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters will continue to be well coordinated."

Mr Khaw, 66, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, is receiving treatment in hospital. He will resume his duties when he is able to, which is likely to be in several weeks' time.

The New Paper understands he will undergo surgery later this week. PMO did not give further details on how Mr Khaw got injured.

Senior Ministers of State Lam Pin Min and Janil Puthucheary, as well as Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng, will assist Mr Balakrishnan on other transport matters and in the upcoming Committee of Supply debate in Parliament.

Malaysia had unilaterally extended the Johor Baru port limits in October and Malaysian government vessels subsequently intruded into Singapore waters.

Both countries are also looking to hash out a disagreement over the airspace over Pasir Gudang in Johor after Singapore introduced new landing procedures for Seletar Airport.- KOK YUFENG