Transport workers' union calls on public to help during breakdowns

With more education, commuters will be better informed on what they can do in situations where trains break down.

The National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) has called for the public to be roped in to help during emergencies or when trains break down.

This was one of several proposals that the NTWU, which has over 20,000 members, submitted yesterday to the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) 2040 advisory panel seeking feedback for Singapore's next land transport master plan.

The proposals aim to enhance the work environment of public transport workers, ensure their safety and health, prepare them for industry transformation and build commuter support.

These include more full-day bus lanes, dedicated cycling lanes, adding parking spaces at bus interchanges to cater to a bigger fleet, and restricting roadworks to off-peak hours .

The NTWU suggested building a community of "commuter volunteers" who can be trained as first responders.

Responding to The New Paper's queries, NTWU's executive secretary Melvin Yong, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, explained that during a major service disruption or security incident, frontline staff at train stations have multiple tasks to handle, including ensuring the safe movement of commuters out of the affected area.

Mr Yong, who is on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said the NTWU hopes for more education so commuters know what they can do in such situations.

Such programmes exist in other cities, Mr Yong added, citing the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation's one-stop learning and training centre, which is open to staff and the public, and equips them with skills such as first aid, how to manage fires, and crowd movement.

Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira told TNP that it would be nice if commuters stepped in to help when staff might be overwhelmed.

"At the same time, I think most people recognise that it is not really a plan to rely on such volunteers in any substantive way as part of one's operational strategy," he said.

The NTWU said transport infrastructure should take into account safety and ease of maintenance, while government and transport operators should consider workload, stress, and fatigue levels when setting and reviewing service standards.

To help workers cope with disruptive technologies, NTWU suggested training be a part of tender requirements when companies acquire new systems.

The NTWU gathered feedback and consulted 30 union leaders and workers before submitting its proposals to the 15-member advisory panel, appointed by the Land Transport Authority.

Chaired by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary, the panel will submit its own set of recommendations to the Government next month.

The LTMP 2040, the third of such master plans, will shape the future of land transport in the coming decades.

Mr Yong said: "It is important that we consider the needs of the workers who keep the system running. A first-class transport system needs a first-class transport workforce."