Travel insurance may not cover areas hit by virus

Travellers to countries affected by the coronavirus may not be covered by travel insurance, depending on policies.

As the situation develops, coverage for other parts of China may be subject to change, the General Insurance Association (GIA) said in a statement yesterday.

GIA said consumers with cancelled flights, postponed flights or disrupted trips should approach their insurer to clarify if they are covered by their policies.

"Most insurers consider the (outbreak) a known event and have issued consumer advisories on travel insurance claims," said the GIA.

Known events are often incidents that have been reported in the media that may affect travel plans.

Policies may not cover losses caused by an event that was made known to the public at the time of purchase, to which a cut-off date could have been implemented.

GIA told The New Paper these dates are typically informed by official advisories, including travel advisories from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and health advisories from the Ministry of Health, and may differ among insurers.

Consumers are also advised to clarify with their insurer for claims unrelated to or not arising from the outbreak.

Prior to travelling, they are also encouraged to ensure that they are protected for travel to the affected area. - OSMOND CHIA