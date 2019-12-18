Singapore

Travellers to JB advised to use Tuas Checkpoint

Hidayah Iskandar
Dec 18, 2019 06:00 am

Those travelling to or from Johor Baru via Woodlands Checkpoint later today may want to use the Tuas Checkpoint instead.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a travel advisory yesterday that there will be an emergency exercise from 10pm to midnight at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex and JB Sentral Bus Terminal.

The ICA has encouraged travellers planning to travel via Woodlands Checkpoint during this period to take note and plan their journey accordingly. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR

