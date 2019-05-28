Travellers should expect heavy traffic at checkpoints

Traffic flow through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas is expected to be heavy from May 31 to June 30 due to the upcoming mid-year school holidays, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reminded in a statement yesterday.

Traffic is also expected to be heavy on the eve and day of Hari Raya Puasa.

The authority advised travellers using the land checkpoints to adjust their plans where necessary.

It added that with security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time.

Travellers have been reminded not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, “pop-pop” or chewing gum.

Dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should be declared to ICA officers prior to checks.

Travellers are also reminded to ensure they are using their own passports with a remaining validity of six months or more.

Wrong passports or passports that have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling even if they are subsequently found, as these passports will be cancelled.