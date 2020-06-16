Travellers into Singapore must take Covid-19 test and pay for it

All travellers entering Singapore from Thursday will have to take a Covid-19 test a few days before the end of their stay-home notice.

All travellers entering Singapore from 11.59pm on Wednesday will be subject to a compulsory Covid-19 test a few days before the end of their SHN, which they must pay for, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday during a virtual press conference.

A Covid-19 test can cost up to $200, while a 14-day stay at a dedicated SHN facility will cost $2,000.

Travellers may serve their 14-day SHN at home, instead of dedicated facilities, if they are coming from Australia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan or Vietnam, and have been in that country or territory for the last consecutive 14 days before entering Singapore.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents in this group may serve their SHN at their place of residence, while long-term pass holders may serve theirs at a place of residence that they or their family members own or are sole tenants of, or accommodations such as hotels.

All other travellers entering Singapore will continue to serve their SHN at dedicated facilities.

"Up to now, the cost of tests and SHN facilities have been borne by the government," said Mr Wong. "But looking ahead, as we reopen for more travel, we will want to move to a more sustainable position."

Each person will receive information on the scheduled appointment slot and venue through an SMS notification, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday.

They will have to travel from their place of residence to the testing facility and return immediately after the test, using their own private vehicle or designated transport. They should avoid public transport.

MOH said it was unable to provide more details when asked about designated transport.

The Government will also look at how it can facilitate business travel with the necessary safeguards, in particular for Singapore-based professionals who need to travel frequently as part of their work.

For now, short-term visitors are still not allowed, except those coming in under the Green or Fast Lane arrangements or with special prior approval.

Earlier this month, Singapore agreed to resume essential business and official travel with China in a "fast lane" agreement that will enable travellers from both sides to fly into each other's countries without serving quarantine periods of up to 14 days.

Travellers must take a Covid-19 swab test 48 hours before departure and after they land. Approved travellers coming here must download the TraceTogether app and cannot travel by public transport. Similar rules will apply to Singapore travellers going to China.