Travellers from South Korea are to stay at SHN facilities

Travellers entering Singapore from Aug 29 who in the last 14 days have travelled to South Korea, including transit, will now have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility instead of their own place of residence.

They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test before the end of the SHN, as is the current requirement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

This change comes amid the increase in the number of cases in South Korea due to reported clusters in gatherings at places of worship that have spread to workplaces.

MOH said the multi-ministry task force has been closely monitoring the situation in South Korea.

"Authorities in South Korea have warned of a possible nationwide outbreak. Stricter social distancing measures have been imposed across the country," said the ministry.

MOH said it will continue to adjust border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.

It added that travellers planning to enter Singapore must be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities and tests, where applicable.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents who last left before March 27 will not be required to pay for their stay at a dedicated SHN facility but must still pay for their Covid-19 test when entering Singapore from Sept 1. The fee will be waived if they enter by Aug 31.

MOH said earlier that a Covid-19 test for a person under SHN costs up to $200, while a 14-day stay at a dedicated facility costs $2,000.