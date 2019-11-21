Tree falls on car, blocks four lanes in Scotts Road

Traffic along Scotts Road was blocked off yesterday for about an hour after a tree in front of the Grand Hyatt Singapore fell after a heavy downpour.

The incident in the Orchard area occurred at around 3pm, with the tree falling on a car and obstructing four lanes of the road.

The New Paper understands that the car driver was freed by passers-by. No one was hurt.

In a video of the scene, passers-by and Grand Hyatt hotel staff can be seen helping to clear away the branches of the fallen tree.

Both police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were present at the scene.

By 4pm, the car had been moved to the side of the road and two lanes were opened.

The tree, which the National Parks Board (NParks) called a rain tree, was finally cleared by the board's contractors at 6pm.

In 2017, heavy rain, strong winds and root issues led to a tembusu tree falling on a woman and killing her at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. The tree was estimated to be about 270 years old.