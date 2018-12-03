Tree's company at Santa Run
Participants in festive garb, including a man dressed as a Christmas tree, getting ready for their 2.5km and 5km runs at the fifth edition of the Santa Run for Wishes at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday. Organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore to raise funds for children with critical illnesses, the event attracted more than 2,700 runners dressed as Santa Claus, elves and so on.
