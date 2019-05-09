Trees fall across Singapore during heavy storm, cause traffic delays

A tree fell on the PIE yesterday, causing delays in traffic.

A storm yesterday morning brought down several trees in various parts of Singapore, causing traffic delays.

No injuries were reported.

People shared photos and videos on citizen journalism website Stomp of a fallen tree on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas near the Eng Neo Avenue exit and how it affected traffic .

Mr Muhammad Indra Mohd Ali, 33, told The New Paper that he was about to enter the expressway at about 10am but hit slow moving traffic and was stuck in the merging lane.

The technician said: "I was wondering what happened.

"Then I saw a Certis Cisco vehicle blocking the road to inform road users to avoid the lane due to a fallen big tree."

Mr Lim Seng Hin, 40, told TNP that he was also caught in a jam on the PIE at about 11.30am because of the fallen tree.

The store keeper said it took him an hour and 20 minutes to get out of the jam.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that at least four trees had fallen in the eastern part of Singapore.

A 74-year-old man told Wanbao that his sister saw a tree fall in front of her apartment in Bayshore Park.

Wanbao also reported that a small tree outside the Mandarin Gardens condominium in Siglap had been uprooted.

Member of Parliament for Fengshan Cheryl Chan uploaded a photo of a fallen tree next to Block 116, Bedok North Road.

Ms Chan said: "Town Council is working to clear the fallen trees. I seek residents' assistance to stay clear from those areas and please call Town Council for support if you find any in your area."