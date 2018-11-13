Trial of enhanced security checks for MRT kicks off

At the Little India MRT station, commuters had to use a walk-through metal detector and pass belongings through scanners before entering the faregates.

Despite concerns about inconvenience, a six-month trial of increased security checks at selected MRT stations began without a hitch yesterday.

At Little India station on the North East Line and Downtown Line, and Bedok station on the East-West Line, commuters were required to use a walk-through metal detector and pass their belongings through X-ray scanners before entering the faregates.

When The Straits Times visited Little India station between 10am and 10.30am, about 20 people were screened at its entrance on the North-East Line, where four Aetos security officers, hired by LTA, were stationed.

Most checks were completed in under half a minute.

At Bedok, ST observed only one commuter having to go through the extra checks between 11.30am and noon.

Later, during the peak period, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, six people went through screenings at the same station.

While security equipment was placed at three other stations - Ang Mo Kio and Yishun on the North-South Line, as well as Bukit Panjang on the Downtown Line - these were not in use yesterday.

The visible presence is to get commuters used to the idea of enhanced security.

The equipment from the five stations will be rotated between different stations during the trial.

When asked to provide more details regarding future screenings, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the trial will be conducted at up to six stations across Singapore's rail network.

"These stations are selected at random and will not be disclosed beforehand due to security reasons," said a spokesman for the authority.

The additional screenings run from about 5.30am to midnight - or throughout the trains operation times.

The LTA said that like the bag checks currently conducted at MRT stations here, not all commuters will be required to go through the enhanced security screenings.

"As these checks are random, it will not cause delay to the majority of commuters," said the LTA's public transport security deputy director Joseph Goh.

He said the security officers are trained to identify potential threats, such as bulky bags.

Data collected from the trial - such as how long it takes to screen commuters - will be used to improve the screening process.

The trial is part of the LTA's efforts to review and enhance security on the Republic's rail network, said Mr Goh.