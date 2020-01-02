Trial to make it safer for kids to walk to school

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has a new initiative with three primary schools to help enhance the safety of children who walk to school.

On Monday, it said it had rolled out a six-month trial with three primary schools, Pasir Ris Primary School, Concord Primary School and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School.

The LTA said: "Under this trial, we've marked out safer walking routes that children and their caregivers can take to travel from key transport nodes to their schools."

Pupils of the three schools also participated in the initiative by designing signs that will be used as visual aids to mark out the different routes.

Road signs have also been placed along the way to remind motorists to reduce their speed and look out for children who may be crossing the roads.