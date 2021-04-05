Trial to pedestrianise roads receives mixed reaction from residents

When she speaks to residents living near Kampung Admiralty, Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar never fails to ask about a 200m stretch of road that has sparked some contention in her ward.

In a six-month trial that began on Feb 20, barriers were put up along a segment of Woodlands Ring Road between Woodlands Drive 63 and Woodlands Drive 71, converting one lane into a path for pedestrians and cyclists.

It is one of two pedestrianisation trials the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has embarked on in the heartland, and one of 60 road-repurposing projects being explored.

The pedestrianised roads can be used for both walking and cycling and are part of Singapore's push to go car-lite.

Transport experts say the trials in Admiralty and Havelock Road near the Bukit Ho Swee area are a positive step.

But they have been met with a mix of support and scepticism from residents.

"(When it comes to) supporting walking and cycling, Singapore is not as mature as some other cities both in terms of our roads and society, so there's a question of readiness," said Ms Mariam. "Thus, we appreciate that the approach is to trial and learn, using temporary, low-cost changes. It's important to me that the design process is participatory."

She said LTA chose the stretch of road in her ward due to a high concentration of elderly residents there.

LTA said the trial in Woodlands gives residents and students from nearby schools, including Minds Woodlands Gardens School, more space to walk and cycle.

It has also made access to Kampung Admiralty, Admiralty MRT station and other amenities more convenient and safer.

"Motorists will still have the choice of using alternative roads such as Woodlands Drive 42, Woodlands Drive 52 and Woodlands Drive 65," LTA said, noting the trial has not had significant impact on traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, reception to the project in Havelock Road has been mainly positive.

A stretch of road there was selected for the trial, which will also last about six months, as the walkways cannot accommodate pedestrian traffic during peak hours and may be unsafe for elderly residents.

LTA said the trials in Woodlands and Havelock Road can be made permanent earlier with support from the community.

Whether or not the trials succeed, they will give the authorities valuable data on how pedestrians and drivers react to a more pedestrianised environment, said National University of Singapore's Associate Professor Raymond Ong, who researches transport infrastructure.

Ms Mariam said the next step will be a network of connected walking and cycling paths.

"Then you have to make people want to walk and cycle. They must see personal benefits, whether it is to their health, their travel time or their pockets. The pandemic actually is a great impetus for this," she said.