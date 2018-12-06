Tribute for my friend Zul

Local music icon Zul Sutan started his music career in 1977 as the leader of rock band Tania.

Local music icon and guitarist Zul Sutan of rock band Tania died on Wednesday (Dec 5) at the age of 61. Editorial Director of SPH Sweet and former Creative Editor of The New Paper, Ken jalleh Jr gives his tribute...

For long you loomed

in the limelight of my life,

In times of joy, sometimes strife,

with your friendship, your talent,

your song.

Your music was the soundtrack

of my every delightful day,

Your friendship, a treasure

cherished in every way.

And so in passing you remain,

strong and bright,

a shiny star in the night.

And so in passing you reign,

in our thoughts, our hearts,

despite our pain.

Thanks for touching me

with your unconditional friendship,

your company, your generosity.

Now all is silent.

A gentle soul, a giant,

a star is gone,

too soon, too soon too soon!