Trickier to woo elderly voters in a virtual campaign: Experts

The Elections Department said there will be an increase - from 880 to 1,100 - in polling stations to ensure less of a crowd at each venue.

Political watchers say Singapore's upcoming general election will be the first of its kind as the Covid-19 pandemic forces a shift away from crowded rallies and possibly even walkabouts to virtual campaigns with speeches and events streamed to mobile phones and computers.

And that could make it tricky for political parties to reach out to the elderly.

Singapore Management University's Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan said all parties will have to find ways to address the elderly virtually, as many of them are not as familiar and comfortable as younger voters are with online tools.

"House visits play a very important role for this demographic, and candidates will have to find alternative ways and means of reaching out to them," he told The New Paper.

"The older demographic can be a multiplier force, particularly if they are very convinced, as they can then convince their children and even grandchildren to give a certain party some consideration."

The next general election must be held by April 14, 2021, and speculation is mounting that the ruling People's Action Party will call it soon.

In spelling out a slew of safety measures in the event of an election - mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, temperature screening and the wearing of gloves at polling stations, among others - the Elections Department (ELD) said at a press conference yesterday there will be an increase - from 880 to 1,100 - in polling stations, to ensure less of a crowd at each venue.

According to ELD, almost two-thirds of the polling stations will have at least 400 senior voters (aged 65 and above), and it makes the group a sizeable voting bloc.

National University of Singapore's Associate Professor of Sociology Tan Ern Ser said candidates would still be able to reach senior voters through mixed media.

"My sense is that the older demographic are more likely to access TV news, advertisements or programmes, while the younger demographic would do so via digital platforms," he said.

"Given that seniors are more likely to watch TV and local programmes, coupled with the use of physical posters and billboards, it should be possible to access a high proportion of seniors."

ELD said guidelines for campaigning, including physical rallies and home visits, will take its cue from the prevailing safe distancing measures at the time the election is called.

ELD indicated that candidates and parties should make plans for virtual campaigning, and treat any physical campaigning that may be green-lit as a bonus.

COMPLEMENTARY

The experts agreed that the virtual aspect of elections is likely here to stay, and will be taking a complementary, rather than a supplementary, role as it did in previous elections.

Prof Eugene Tan, who has dubbed the upcoming poll "the masks and gloves election", said: "I don't expect future elections to still be in masks and gloves, but we will see parties looking at campaigning remotely, having already used the Internet in some way or another.

"The parties and candidates that are quick to adapt and recognise the potential and limitations of the virtual, these are the ones that will see good traction with voters."