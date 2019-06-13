Trio arrested for suspected fraudulent loan applications

Two mobile phones, several pieces of jewellery, bank-related documents, and cash amounting to $1,750 were seized.

Police have arrested two men and a woman, aged between 27 and 40, for their suspected involvement in a series of fraudulent loan applications involving a bank in Singapore.

A statement on Tuesday said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested them on Monday.

Two mobile phones, several pieces of jewellery, bank-related documents, and cash amounting to $1,750 were seized as case exhibits.

The police received information in May that several personal loan applications were supplemented with salary slips believed to be forged.

One of the three arrested, a 40-year-old man, is believed to have facilitated the submission of forged salary slips.

This was done in more than 10 loan applications amounting to about $190,000 since April.

The man was charged in court yesterday with abetment by conspiracy to cheat.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

Investigations against the other man and woman are ongoing.

Another four men and two women, aged between 24 and 64, are suspected to be involved in the case, and are assisting in investigations.

In the statement, the police advised members of the public who wish to apply for personal loans to do so through a licensed company or bank.

To prevent abuse, people should not hand personal documents and information to unauthorised persons claiming to be loan brokers.