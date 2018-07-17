Singapore

Trio charged for attacking 25-year-old woman

David Sun
Jul 17, 2018 06:00 am

A man and two women have been charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means to a woman using a bamboo pole and hot water.

The women, Norhayati Jaffar, 35, and Nurhanifah Juma'at, 26, were charged on Saturday for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old woman, Ms Nur Farahtika Omar, in a first-storey flat at Block 2 Spooner Road on July 8 at about 12.30am.

The man, Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar, 33, faced the same charge in court on Saturday for the July 8 attack.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, the trio can be jailed up to seven years, fined and/or caned.

They are expected to be back in court on Friday. - DAVID SUN

Ferrari driver admits to blocking traffic in Orchard Road
Singapore

Ferrari driver admits to causing obstruction

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME

David Sun

Read articles by David Sun