Trio charged for attacking 25-year-old woman

A man and two women have been charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means to a woman using a bamboo pole and hot water.

The women, Norhayati Jaffar, 35, and Nurhanifah Juma'at, 26, were charged on Saturday for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old woman, Ms Nur Farahtika Omar, in a first-storey flat at Block 2 Spooner Road on July 8 at about 12.30am.

The man, Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar, 33, faced the same charge in court on Saturday for the July 8 attack.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, the trio can be jailed up to seven years, fined and/or caned.