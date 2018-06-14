Triple celebration with World Cup, Hari Raya and Father's Day

Mr Ragumathan Pakirisamy (third from left) with his family (from left) Madam Rani, Miss Logayashini Ragumathan and Mr Kreethik Raj Ragumathan.

Mr Syaheyd Sazali, is excited that the World Cup will coincide with Hari Raya.

Some families are planning a triple celebration, with the start of the football World Cup, Hari Raya and Father's Day all in one long weekend.

For Mr Syaheyd Sazali and his family, the World Cup in Russia kicking off tonight (Singapore time) on the eve of Hari Raya means that their last-minute shopping will be delayed.

"I've waited four years for this World Cup, so everything else can wait," said the 20-year-old part-time student.

His sister, Ms Siti Nadhrah, 28, said she was more excited for the World Cup than Hari Raya this year.

Mr Mohammed Rumman Amin, 21, is looking forward to a dual celebration.

The Portugal supporter sees this as an opportunity for families to bond during Hari Raya celebrations.

He said: "Hari Raya is already an occasion for the whole extended family to come together, and the World Cup really seals the deal.

"Whether you're a football fan or not, you'll definitely feel this electric atmosphere in the air, and it heightens the already celebratory mood."

There will be free public screenings of matches at 55 community clubs islandwide, Changi Airport, Downtown East, Safra country clubs, and HomeTeamNS.

BRAZIL FAN

Senior logistics supervisor Ragumathan Pakirisamy, 56, cited football as one of the biggest influences in his family's life.

"Both my children love watching football with me. I'm a huge Brazil fan and will definitely be watching the games this weekend," he said.

His daughter Logayashini Ragumathan, 22, a studentat the National University of Singapore, said: "I can't think of a better way to celebrate what my father has done for me by watching the World Cup on Father's Day with him and have a slice of cake at the same time!"

But not all families will be able to celebrate together.

Mr Shehzad Sascha Haque, 42, a sports television presenter, commentatorand owner of sports events firm Seasoned Pro, will not be in Singapore on Father's Day as he will be presenting the World Cup on television in India.

Mr Haque said: "My wife is a big sports fan. It was our common love of football that brought us together. We even went to the 2014 World Cup together.

"But because I will be overseas this year, I celebrated Father's Day with my two sons last weekend."