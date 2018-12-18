Trolley trouble at Holland Drive NTUC FairPrice outlet
Trolleys at Holland Drive's NTUC FairPrice outlet disappeared last Thursday.
The next day, a sign was put up at the trolley area informing customers: "We are sorry to inform you that all our trolleys have been stolen."
A FairPrice spokesman confirmed with The Straits Times yesterday that a police report was filed on Dec 14 for the missing trolleys at the store at Block 36 Holland Drive.
She added: "We are unable to provide further comment on this matter until the authorities have completed their investigations."
ST understands that operations have since gone back to normal and trolleys have been transferred to the outlet from other outlets for the convenience of customers.
An employee at the Holland Drive outlet told ST on Saturday that the trolleys are counted every day. The outlet usually has about 15 trolleys, but the number is not consistent as shoppers do not return them every time after pushing them to the carpark or flats, she said. - THE STRAITS TIMES
