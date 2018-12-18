Trolley trouble at Holland Drive NTUC FairPrice outlet

A sign was put up at the Holland Drive FairPrice outlet on Dec 14, informing customers that the trolleys had been stolen.

Trolleys at Holland Drive's NTUC FairPrice outlet disappeared last Thursday.

The next day, a sign was put up at the trolley area informing customers: "We are sorry to inform you that all our trolleys have been stolen."

A FairPrice spokesman confirmed with The Straits Times yesterday that a police report was filed on Dec 14 for the missing trolleys at the store at Block 36 Holland Drive.

She added: "We are unable to provide further comment on this matter until the authorities have completed their investigations."

ST understands that operations have since gone back to normal and trolleys have been transferred to the outlet from other outlets for the convenience of customers.