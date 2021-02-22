Truck driver with Covid-19 had visited RWS casino

A Malaysian truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday is being investigated for apparently visiting the Resorts World Sentosa Casino nine days earlier on a previous trip.

On that occasion on Feb 9, the freelance deliveryman tested negative and went back home the same day, but he was not allowed to stray from the purpose of his visit.

He was denied entry to Singapore last Thursday after his antigen rapid test at Woodlands Checkpoint returned a positive result, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night. His polymerase chain reaction test also came back positive for Covid-19 infection last Friday.

"Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not to stay overnight. Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing measures," said MOH.

The driver has not been included in Singapore's case count since he was not allowed entry to Singapore.

There were 11 Covid-19 cases reported yesterday - all imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival here.

Two Singaporeans and one permanent resident had returned from India and Nepal. The others had come from India, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Mexico, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

A total of 22 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in intensive care, while 87 are recovering in community facilities. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

11

New cases

0

New cases in community

11

Imported cases

59,869

Total cases

29

Deaths

12

Discharged yesterday

22

In hospital

59,716

Total recovered