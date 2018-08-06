True Heritage Owner earns party invites with Singapore Sling

Fancy sipping a glass of Singapore Sling to kick-start the National Day celebrations?

True Heritage Brew owner Chow H.S. asked: "Isn't it ironic that most Singaporeans have never had a Singapore Sling themselves?"

The Singapore Sling was a good conversation starter for Mr Chow when he was overseas.

When he was studying for his MBA in finance in the US 30 years ago, he was inspired to create a consistent version of the cocktail for Western consumers.

That was when he felt the Singapore Sling - a gin-based cocktail that was created in the early 20th century by a Hainanese bartender working at the Long Bar in Raffles Hotel - should put Singapore on the world map.

True Heritage Brew produces and distributes cocktail mixes, including the iconic drink that has now become one of the world's top 10 cocktails.

The Singapore Sling has been acknowledged by celebrities such as former US president Barack Obama, and the True Heritage Brew version is served on Singapore Airlines flights.

Mr Chow, 55, told The New Paper: "I was invited to parties not because the Americans needed my presence. They just wanted to drink my Singapore Sling cocktails."

CONSISTENT

As every mixologist has a different concept of ingredient measurements, a cocktail mix would ensure a uniform taste behind every drink.

Mr Chow's Singapore Sling manages to retain the individual taste of its seven ingredients, including grenadine syrup and cherry brandy, along with the complex flavours of the combination as a whole.

To keep up with the times, he is expanding his product line to include cocktail sorbets and ice-blended versions to appeal to the younger crowd.

One of the most memorable requests his company has received was from a 96-year-old woman in the US.

She wanted to drink the Singapore Sling again before she died.

The woman also wished for a free-flow of Singapore Slings to be served to her friends and family at her wake.

Unfortunately, True Heritage Brew does not deliver overseas.

This is one of the challenges Mr Chow faces - shipping regulations covering the export of alcoholic products.

But Mr Chow said: "I feel happy that this truly Singaporean cocktail is being recognised worldwide.

"My favourite mix from my brand will always be Singapore Sling as it is my first baby."

Secrets of the trade