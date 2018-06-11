Trump-Kim impersonators meet fans ahead of summit

Retired teacher Chong Kwen Fay (in checked shirt) and his wife taking a photo with Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un impersonators after waiting for an hour at Bugis Junction.

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore yesterday, his lookalike was already taking photos with fans.

Many gathered at Bugis Junction mall, some with their smartphones raised, hoping to get a glimpse of the Kim Jong Un impersonator, who goes by his stage name of Howard X, and his partner, Donald Trump lookalike Dennis Alan, 64.

More than 40 people were waiting in line for a photo at 1.30pm before the event organised by Singapore-based start-up Vybes kicked off at 2.15pm.

"To the real leaders of this summit, let us set an example for you. This is how people are supposed to get along," said Mr Howard.

Other than meeting fans, the pair also spoke with local and international media, many of whom had arrived in Singapore ahead of the summit tomorrow.

Mr Howard, who is in his late 30s, sported a slick combed-back hairstyle and cracked jokes about the American president.

Members of the public had to pay $15 for a photo with the impersonators.

"I may look like a communist, but really, I do want your money," Mr Howard said.

People waited up to an hour to get a photo with the pair.

Retired teacher Chong Kwen Fay, 80, was third in line with his wife, 74.

"We're here just for fun, they might not be the real leaders but it's okay. We want to surprise our daughter, who lives in Michigan (in the US)," he said.

Undergraduate Sher Tay, 20, who chanced upon the event, said: "While I was surprised at how much they resembled the two leaders, I would not pay for a photograph with them."

HONOUR

Ms Serena Lim, 58, who is in the property industry, said: "It's an honour that Singapore was chosen to host the summit. The world is looking and we can feel proud to be part of it."

More than 1,000 people paid for a photo with the Kim-Trump lookalikes over the weekend.