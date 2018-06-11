Trump says he'll know in a minute if Kim is serious about a peace deal

US President Donald Trump said he would know within a minute whether something good will come of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, which he called a "mission of peace".

"I think within the first minute I'll know. Just my touch, my feel. That's what I do," Mr Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in Quebec, Canada.

"If I think it won't happen - I am not going to waste my time. I don't want to waste his time."

Mr Trump arrived in Singapore last night ahead of tomorrow's summit at Capella Singapore in Sentosa.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that he intends to meet one-on-one briefly with Mr Kim at the beginning of the summit, scheduled for 9am, according to a US official.

The current plan is for Mr Trump and Mr Kim to be alone for that first minute, although likely with translators.

The main issue for the summit is the demand for North Korea to abandon a nuclear weapons programme that now threatens the US.

En route to Singapore, Mr Trump had tweeted: "It will certainly be an exciting day, and I know that Kim Jong Un will work very hard to do something that rarely been done before. Create peace and great prosperity for his land.

"I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted."