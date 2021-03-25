Trust and friendship key to business deals

Mr Jarern Wuiyue (left) and Mr Ray Tan signing the contract at the Me Thai Cafe in Bangkok to bring Me Thai to Singapore. PHOTO: CHRIS HUANG

The challenge - and what Mr Ray Tan considers the best part of running a business - is the ability to collaborate and make partnerships with like-minded people.

Whether it is his business partner in Thailand or his new partner in Singapore, hitting it off almost right from the start was a good sign.

Mr Tan, 35, is the co-director of Me Thai, a brand that distributes single-origin coffee in Thailand.

Single origin means the beans come from a specific region or farm, and are not blended.

He now supplies the coffee beans to local cafe chain Tuk Tuk Cha's 14 outlets in Singapore.

For him, it was more than just a business deal.

Mr Tan told The New Paper of the "genuine partnership formed over trust and friendship" between himself and Mr Theodore Lim, Tuk Tuk Cha's general manager.

"We hit it off at our first meeting," he said.

It was quite similar to when he met his Thai business partner, Mr Jarern Wuiyue, who was then the managing director of the popular Doi Chaang Coffee Company.

Mr Jarern also served as Mr Tan's tour guide when he and his wife visited the company's coffee farms in Doi Chaang village in the mountainous Chiang Rai province in Thailand.

Mr Tan recounted: "He picked us up from the airport, drove us up the mountain, showed us around, and let us stay in the villas for a few days... For me, these little things mattered, and we built a friendship."

Last year, Mr Tan signed a contract with Mr Jarern at Me Thai Cafe in Bangkok to launch Me Thai Coffee in Singapore.

At that time, he thought he would be travelling between Bangkok, where he lives, and Singapore.

But when Mr Tan returned to Singapore with his Thai wife and four-year-old daughter to attend his parents' 50th wedding anniversary in March last year, he found himself "stuck" because of Covid-19.

Mr Tan said: "I was looking at flights every day so that we could fly back to Bangkok... but when circuit breaker was extended, I began to realise things have changed."

HARDEST PART

He admitted that the hardest part was accepting that fact and forcing himself to take action, instead of wasting time waiting for "normal" to return.

But the circuit breaker also made him realise the importance of spending quality time with his family. He appreciates that he has built a closer relationship with his daughter.

"Be close to home and your family during uncertain times," Mr Tan said.

"Stay in your home country if you can, for that is where you will have the most support."

Following Me Thai Singapore's launch last September, Mr Tan now wants to open a cafe that offers an authentic Thai dining experience.

But for now, he is focused on building the presence of Thai coffee in Singapore.

He said: "It is funny most people don't know Thailand has amazing single-origin coffee.

"Everyone I speak to says, 'Thailand got coffee meh?' And we want to change that."