Try new Milo formula without added table sugar

President Halimah Yacob helping to make the first cup of Milo Gao Kosong with Nestle Singapore's managing director Rajiv Deraniyagala.

Inspired by President Halimah Yacob and in line with the national agenda to reduce sugar intake, Milo unveiled its latest offering, Milo Gao Kosong, at the Milo Gao Kosong Pit Stop at Plaza Singapura Outdoor Front Plaza yesterday.

Madam Halimah helped make the first cup of Milo Gao Kosong - the first Milo powder with no added table sugar - at the event, with Nestle Singapore's managing director Rajiv Deraniyagala.

She also sampled the new product, which is endorsed by the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Choice Symbol programme and promises the signature taste with higher levels of protein and calcium.

Mr Deraniyagala told The New Paper: "Other than removing table sugar, we added more milk and malt in the recipe development to give Singaporeans more Milo goodness without the sweetness."

He said this was in line with Nestle's global commitment to reduce the sugar added into its products.

Milo Gao Kosong is available at all major supermarkets, minimarts, provision stores and online supermarkets. It retails at $7.95 for a 750g pack.

Milo fans can try out this version at the pit stop till Sunday, 12pm to 8pm daily. If you want to join Milo ambassador and Singaporean Olympian Joseph Schooling in enjoying a cup, turn up on Sunday, 4pm to 6pm.