Try out dragon boating with Flex Pulse

If you have ever thought about giving dragon boating a go, then Flex Pulse is the perfect opportunity.

You will be taken through the basics of dragon boating by a qualified instructor over three weekly training sessions.

The Flex Pulse programme was specially designed to make dragon boating fun and simple for all levels, including beginners.

Mr Johnson Teo, the instructor for the sessions, told The New Paper that participants not only pick up basic skills but will also learn more about the sport and its culture.

He said: "They will learn about developing trust in others, building confidence and teamwork.

"Games will be introduced in the sessions to make paddling fun, and to be out paddling against the breathtaking view of the iconic National Stadium dome is a great experience," he added.

Beginners may find it daunting but Mr Teo said the boat used for the sessions is specially designed for training and development.

He added: "They are built slightly bigger and heavier, which makes them more stable compared to the competition boat, so the chances of capsizing is low."

Participants can expect to take away the skills and confidence in paddling a dragon boat, and that skill can be applied to other boat types, such as canoes or kayaks.

Mr Melvin Koh, deputy director of programming and partnerships of Sports Hub, encourages everyone to participate in the programme based on all the positive reviews received.

He said: "Many participants shared that they picked up the right dragon boating skills, and more importantly, received a boost in their confidence, while making many new 'dragon' friends to continue with the boating sport at the Hub."