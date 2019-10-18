Try out the new Berita Harian news tablet at OTH this weekend

Enjoy an afternoon of fun for the whole family including performances, activities with chances to win exclusive prizes as well as an experiential booth where visitors can try their hands on the new Berita Harian (BH) news tablet at the one-day exclusive event at Our Tampines Hub (OTH), Festive Plaza on Saturday (Oct 19).



The BH News Tablet features the latest Berita Harian reading experience, showcasing easy functions such as zoom capability, instant news-clipping sharing, 14-day news archive and more!

For as low as $19.90 a month, the BH News Tablet subscription comes with a Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wifi Tablet on a 2-year contract.



From 12pm to 8pm, visitors can experience for themselves ways to read the e-newspaper using the BH News Tablet at our special experiential booth. The experiential booth is also open to the public till Oct 20, 12pm - 8pm.



New subscribers to our latest BH News Tablet package on the day itself will stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes in a Spin and Win Game.



Prizes such as Samsung Galaxy S9+ (U.P$1,398), Galaxy Fit (U.P$168) and the smartest cloud-streaming karaoke system, Popsical Remix, is up for grabs.



Twenty pairs of tickets to Snow City Singapore (total 40 tickets for a 2hr snow play session + 1 ice bumper car ride tickets) will also be given to lucky subscribers as a stage/ subscription prizes.



Especially for this Berita Harian event, they will be offering 40% off 1-hour snow play session + 1 ice bumper car ride to all Tampines residents and PAssion Card holders. Visitors will need to flash their NRIC/PAssion Card to enjoy this promotion.



On stage, visitors can enjoy a full line-up of exciting programmes, including performances by guest artists and performers. Amongst them is father-and-son busking duo, Mashruddin Saharuddin and Nizaruddin. The pair who is popular with crowds around Tampines MRT station has been previously featured during the 2018 NDP celebration.



Local singer, Sufi Rashid, will make a special appearance. Apart from performing his hit singles, Sufi and his wife, Nurulain Md Yusof, will be our guests for our Live #NoTapis podcast recording.



#NoTapis is Berita Harian’s very own podcast which averages about 10,000 listens a month. It previously reached No. 3 in the Spotify charts in July.



Hosted by Berita Harian correspondent Shahida Sarhid and popular television personality Suhaimi Yusof, the episodes feature guests of different backgrounds such as singers, entrepreneurs or even athletes.



Speaking about this event, Berita Harian Editor Mr Saat A. Rahman said: “After introducing our special subscription promotion for our BH Tablet last month, we felt this would be the right time to officially launch it to the wider community.

“This is also part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our readers and we look forward to their presence and support at the family-friendly event at OTH.”



To find out more about the BH News Tablet, visit bhsub.sg/bhtab