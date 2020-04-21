Try the Total Defence 14-day Challenge to keep you occupied at home

(Above) Mr Hafidz Rahman planking while completing one of the fitness challenges.

Despite much of his work being put on hold due to the circuit breaker restrictions, speech and drama tutor Hafidz Rahman's mornings have been kept busy with the Total Defence 14-day Challenge, which was initiated on April 7.

Participants check off one challenge on the list each day, with activities ranging from exercising, helping others and recycling.

Mr Hafidz, 32, told The New Paper he saw the challenge online and started on April 12 since he had little to do.

He now begins his day completing these challenges, which he aims to finish by 3pm daily.

The challenges helped him to complete tasks that he otherwise would have pushed aside, such as Challenge 5, which is working out a savings plan using the Central Provident Fund Board's financial planning calculators.

The freelance coach said: "I normally have to work out this sum myself and manually submit the amount for CPF."

Mr Hafidz also finished a book, Man Up by Bedros Keuilian, within two days of Challenge 1, which was to read a book using the National Library Board's mobile app.

He also spent more than 30 minutes exercising as part of Challenges 2 to 4, which encouraged participants to keep fit and take part in virtual community centre activities. He said: "These activities have helped me to be more productive and they are simple to do."

TNP understands that some schools, including Riverside Secondary School, have adapted the Total Defence 14-day Challenge for students to complete while on Home-Based Learning.

Colonel Jerica Goh, director of Nexus, said Total Defence is especially relevant now as it reminds everyone they have a part to play, and that completing the challenges was an example of Psychological Defence in action.

She said: "By playing their part for each of the six Total Defence pillars, participants of this 14-day challenge are working together to keep Singapore strong."

To join the Total Defence 14-day Challenge, visit totaldefence.online/14dayChallenge.