TTSH nurse among three new community cases

A possible Covid-19 cluster has surfaced at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, with a nurse infected and likely infections in a doctor and three patients in a general ward.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said one of the three new Covid-19 community cases yesterday is a nurse from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The Filipino woman, 46, was deployed at ward 9D, a general ward. She had a sore throat and body aches on Tuesday and sought treatment at TTSH.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 on the same day.

She had been vaccinated and received the first dose of the vaccine on Jan 26 and the second on Feb 18.

TTSH locked down the affected ward and tested patients and staff there. It found four more possible cases of infection. They are a doctor and three patients who were being cared for in the same ward.

As a precautionary measure, all staff who treated the infected patients, as well as all visitors, patients and staff working in ward 9D, will be placed under quarantine.

The Straits Times understands one of the patients who tested positive is a 72-year-old woman. She had been warded at the hospital since April 20 for rheumatoid arthritis.

She developed a cough and fever on Sunday. Her symptoms persisted and she was tested for Covid-19 yesterday morning. The results came back positive in the late afternoon.

She has not received the Covid-19 vaccine.

TTSH said last night: "Visitors will not be allowed to the ward till further notice. As a further precaution, we are tightening our ward visiting policy till further notice allowing only two pre-registered visitors throughout a patient's stay."

Aside from the nurse, the other two community cases yesterday were an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer, 38, who works at Changi Airport Terminal 1, and a Singaporean man, 58, who had returned from Nepal last December.