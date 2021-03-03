Tuas blast victim 'Ani' was sole breadwinner

He was the sole breadwinner in his family as both his parents were unable to work due to poor health.

The 29-year-old Bangladeshi came to Singapore 17 months ago, taking a loan before he arrived.

Tragically, Mr Anisuzzaman Md died a day after an explosion at an industrial building in Tuas. Mr Anisuzzaman was one of 10 people who were taken to hospital with burn injuries.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The New Paper that he was one of the three workers who had died from the blast at 32E Tuas Avenue 11.

The other two are Shohel Md, 23, also from Bangladesh, and Indian Subbaiyan Marimuthu, 38.

On Facebook yesterday, social enterprise Its Raining Raincoats (IRR) gave more information about Mr Anisuzzaman, who is also known as Ani.

"Everyone in their hometown knew Ani," it said. "He not only served his family but was always ready to support anyone. His brother's grief is deep and had our volunteers in tears as well. He wishes that people will know how wonderful and dear Ani was to him."

IRR also said Mr Shohel, the second of five siblings, had been excited to start his career and life in Singapore. Before coming here, he told his father to stop working and that he will take care of the family.

On Sunday, The Straits Times reported that Mr Marimuthu was a father of two who had never met his 10-month-old daughter.

In an update yesterday, IRR said that Mr Marimuthu's wife remains inconsolable.

Ms Dipa Swaminathan, the founder of IRR, told TNP: "She is distraught and has been crying a lot when our volunteers and counsellors speak to her over the phone.

"While it has taken a great emotional toll on the team, we are glad to have the opportunity to offer whatever little solace we can."

The MOM spokesman said that it is working with the deceased workers' employer, Stars Engrg, for their next of kin to claim work injury compensation under the Work Injury Compensation Act.

"The Migrant Workers' Centre has also put together donations for the families of the deceased workers as they await work injury compensation," she added.

She also said that five other workers are still in hospital and that four of them have been transferred out of intensive care unit to the high dependency ward.

IRR is also collecting donations for all of the eight workers employed by Stars Engrg.

As of 9.30pm yesterday, the appeal for donations on Give.asia stood at $487,622, exceeding the $300,000 target. The donation drive is expected to close at noon today.