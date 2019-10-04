Tuas Port to be world's largest fully automated terminal

(From left) Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with PSA group chairman Peter Voser and Mr Fock Siew Wah, former chairman of PSA International.

The new Tuas Port will use automated technology to carry out its key operations, as Singapore sets out to reinvigorate and re-imagine the maritime industry, which employs 170,000 people here.

When fully completed in 2040, the mega port will be the world's largest fully automated terminal.

It will be twice the size of Ang Mo Kio, and boast features such as automated wharf and yard functions and full-electric automated guided vehicles, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday, at the groundbreaking of port operator PSA's new terminal.

The port will vastly ramp up Singapore's cargo capacity and create new and different jobs in spite of the automation.

Tuas Port will also be able to cater to the demands of the world's largest container ships, with 26km of deepwater berths.

SPACE FOR COMPANIES

Besides just handling containers, the port will have space set aside for companies to be located, a move that could improve the links between port and businesses.

"It also gives us more room to create customised logistical arrangements, for example, inter-modal sea-air cargo to take advantage of our air hub as well," said PM Lee.

The new port is crucial as the maritime industry contributes about 7 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

The contribution could scale up as the new port will be able to handle 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units annually - almost double of last year's 36 million TEUs.

TEU is the unit of measurement for cargo capacity.

Said PM Lee: "Tuas Port is also an opportunity to peer over the horizon and rethink the future of shipping.

"Because the port will be on a completely greenfield site, we can design from a clean slate and make innovation and sustainability key features."

The mega port is being developed in four phases, with construction work on the second phase having begun in July this year. The whole project will cost over $20 billion.

Its first berths are scheduled to start operating in 2021.

PSA's three city terminals at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani will move by 2027. By 2040, Pasir Panjang Terminals will be consolidated at the mega port too.

With the port's capacity almost doubling, more jobs are likely to be created despite the automation.

But Dr Loh Hui Shan, lecturer in the logistics and supply chain management programme at Singapore University of Social Sciences' business school, said these are likely to be new types of jobs for which port workers may have to learn new skills and become more comfortable with technology.

It also opens up a lot of possibilities in terms of the sustainability of the facility, she said.

"With a new area, expansion is not really constrained by the land or the sea. You can do reclamation works, for example."