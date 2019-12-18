Singapore

Tuck into free Cowhead Croissant with TNP's great giveaway

Dec 18, 2019 06:00 am

Don't miss your chance to get two packs of Cowhead Croissant free when you pick up a copy of The New Paper tomorrow from 11.30am to 2pm at the TNP distribution point above Raffles Place MRT station.

Individually wrapped, the Cowhead Croissant is handy for an on-the-go, ready-to-eat breakfast or as a snack whenever you are feeling peckish.

The product of Italy comes in four filling flavours - chocolate, strawberry, apricot and milk cream.

Each reader is entitled to one redemption of two packs of Cowhead Croissant (50g), while stocks last.

Only 1,000 redemptions are available, on a first-come first-served basis.

