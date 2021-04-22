Twin focus on rising sea levels, intense rainstorms to tackle flooding

East Coast Park would be partially submerged if tides go up to 5m by the end of the century.

Climate change is causing waters to rise in and around Singapore - and the flash floods that swept the city last Saturday were but one symptom of a warming world.

Climate change will bring with it more frequent bouts of intense rainfall that could overwhelm drainage systems.

It is also driving up sea levels - a threat for low-lying Singapore - experts said at a webinar yesterday.

One of the three panellists, Ms Hazel Khoo, director of PUB's coastal protection department, said the national water agency is working to tackle the flooding threat holistically, by studying the twin effects of rising sea levels and more intense rainstorms on the country.

Pointing to last Saturday's deluge, Ms Khoo said western Singapore had over a few hours that day received more than 90 per cent of the average monthly rainfall for the entire month of April.

"This is something that we can expect more frequently," she said at the webinar organised by The Straits Times on the eve of Earth Day.

In 2019, a United Nations report found that if the amount of planet-warming emissions remains high, sea-level rise in the centuries ahead could exceed rates of several centimetres per year, instead of the current increase measured in millimetres a year.

One panellist, Professor Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at the Nanyang Technological University, noted that South-east Asia is one of the regions most vulnerable to the rising seas. Many island archipelagos are low-lying areas where a large number of people live.

Sea-level rise will also affect natural habitats in the region, said the third panellist, Dr Zeng Yiwen, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions.

South-east Asia is home to large swathes of natural habitats that also help in humanity's fight against climate change by sucking up lots of heat-trapping carbon dioxide through photosynthesis.

Bringing the global issue of sea-level rise back to Singapore, PUB's Ms Khoo said the effects of sea-level rise, coupled with other impacts such as storm surges and the effects of the tides could result in extreme sea-level events as high as 5m in Singapore by the end of the century.

If this happens at the city-East Coast stretch of Singapore's coastline, it could mean East Coast Park would be partially submerged.

"Even landmarks like the Sports Hub will also not be spared," she said. "The impact and damage will definitely be devastating and, therefore, that calls for action now."

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.