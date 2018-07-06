Twin sisters gatecrashed wedding and stole from bride

Tiffany Kang (left) was jailed for 10 days and her sister Tiziana (right) got 5 days' jail for cheating and theft.

A pair of twin sisters gatecrashed a wedding banquet and repaid the happy couple by stealing a piece of luggage from the bride.

Tiffany and Tiziana Kang, 30, joined the celebrations at the Shin Yeh restaurant at Liang Court on Nov 19 last year, despite not being invited and not knowing anyone there.

After enjoying the dinner, they were queueing to congratulate the couple - Mr Jamie Chew, 30, and Ms Tan Huiyan, 26 - when they passed a table where a groomsman was standing.

Tiffany lied to him that she had been instructed to collect a pink piece of luggage that belonged to the bride.

It contained items such as coffee mugs, pens and a roll of film, worth a total of around $150.

Ms Tan later discovered that it had gone missing, and that the twins were uninvited guests.

She then found the sisters at Liang Court's taxi stand and confronted them.

Tiffany claimed that she thought the luggage was a lost item and attempted to leave in a taxi but was stopped by Mr Chew.

Yesterday, Tiffany was sentenced to 10 days' jail and Tiziana, five.

It was revealed in court that earlier on the day of the wedding, the twins stole three handbags and a wallet, worth a total of $640, from a Guess Accessories store in Bugis Junction.

Despite the items having sensor tags attached, the twins managed to sneak them out of the store.

In mitigation, it was revealed that the sisters were adopted as children and had a tumultuous relationship with their foster parents.

They were diagnosed with a psychiatric condition at age 13, though the condition was not revealed in court.

They also had an argument with their family members on the day of the crime and left the house in a distressed state before they began their crime spree.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rachel Tan said that while the twins had a history of mental illness, their condition "did not contribute to the crime".

For theft, they could have been jailed for seven years and fined.