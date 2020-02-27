Twins charged with attacking cops, damaging police cars

A pair of twin brothers were charged with assaulting three police officers and damaging two police cars.

Muhammad Farhan Jaffri and Muhammad Fiqkri Jaffri, both 26, were first charged on Monday.

Farhan was initially slapped with one vandalism charge and two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant.

Fiqkri was slapped with one charge each for vandalism, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant.

The brothers were each handed an additional charge for harassment yesterday.

According to court documents, the incident happened at about 4.30am on Feb 23 at Block 755 Jurong West Street 74.

Farhan allegedly punched and kicked two police officers on their faces and bodies.

Fiqkri allegedly attacked one of the officers his brother attacked in a similar fashion, but he also attacked a third officer by using his head to fracture the man's nose.

About 10 minutes later, Farhan allegedly kicked and shattered the window of one police car, while his brother kicked and bent the door frame of another police car.

Both cases have been adjourned pending medical reports.

The brothers are now out on bail of $30,000 each.

In a release on Sunday evening, the police said the men were initially approached by officers and told to keep the peace. But they behaved aggressively and allegedly attacked the cops.

The twins are expected to be back in court on March 23.

If convicted of vandalism, they can each be fined up to $2,000, or jailed for up to three years and caned.

For voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant, they can each be jailed for up to seven years and fined and caned.