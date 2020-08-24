Two alleged cat abuse incidents being investigated

In a second incident, a video uploaded by a Facebook user last Monday shows a man on bicycle, apparently trying to run over a cat.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are investigating two incidents of alleged cat abuse.

The first incident, on Aug 16, involved a black cat found dead at a staircase landing at Block 128 Marsiling Rise.

A picture uploaded to Facebook by user Raja Razie showed the cat, with blood splattered on the wall and floor.

There appeared to be a wound across its neck.

The user claimed the cat had been killed, and asked for the one responsible to step forward.

He said: "This is so sad. We feed this cat. We pat this cat. My kids love this cat."

The post has been shared more than 2,000 times, with many commenting that the one responsible for the cat's death should be taken to task.

In the second incident, a video was uploaded by another Facebook user last Monday showing a man who looked like he was trying to run over a cat with a bicycle.

It is not known when the video was taken.

The man in the video posted an apology on his own Facebook page last Tuesday.

Claiming to be a church group leader, he said: "I should not have tried to startle the cat with my bicycle as I could have really hurt it in the process.

"I want to assure everyone that it was never my intention to hurt the cat in any way. It was done out of misguided fun."

Ms Jessica Kwok, the group director for community animal management at AVS, which is a cluster under the National Parks Board, told The New Paper it was looking into both cases, and is contacting the relevant parties involved.

STEP FORWARD

SPCA executive director Dr Jaipal Singh Gill urged those with information to step forward.

He said: "Animal cruelty has no place in our society. Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

Cat Welfare Society president Thenuga Vijakumar said its senior mediator has been in contact with AVS and the police to investigate the incident involving the dead cat.

The cat has also been sent to AVS for a post-mortem.

Where to report animal abuse cases:

AVS feedback form: www.avs.gov.sg/feedback

AVS hotline: 1800-476-1600

SPCA e-mail: inspector@spca.org.sg

SPCA hotline: 6287-5355 (ext. 9)