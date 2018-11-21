Two arrested after four-hour standoff with police at Jurong West flat

The two men were holed up in the flat for four hours before they were arrested.

Two men suspected of assaulting a woman in Jurong West on Monday were arrested after a long stand-off with the police.

The police said last night they were alerted to the assault near Block 501 Jurong West Street 51 at 2.45pm.

The victim, who had facial injuries and lacerations on her arms, said two men attacked her with a penknife. She was taken to the hospital.

Jurong Police Division officers managed to identify the suspects, both aged 30, who were believed to have fled to a flat in Jurong West Street 42.

Shin Min Daily News quoted a witness who said he saw police officers in the area at about 4pm, and they were joined by Special Operations Command (SOC) officers two hours later.

The two men, who refused to open the door during the stand-off, were arrested at about 9pm.

A knife was seized in relation to the case.

TNP understands that SOC officers entered the unit at about 8pm with the help of a locksmith.

The suspects will charged in court today with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or given any combination of such punishments.