Two arrested for drug-related offences after car chase in Queenstown

The car hit a motorcycle after speeding off.

The car was stopped for a traffic police check, but it suddenly sped off.

The police gave chase for about a kilometre, and before they could stop the car, it hit a motorcycle, dragging it along.

The motorcyclist flew off the bike but escaped unhurt, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The car eventually came to a halt at a slip road from Queensway towards Alexandra Road, about a kilometre from Mei Ling Street, where it was first stopped for checks .

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 11.15am.

The driver and passenger fled on foot, but were caught after some time.

They were arrested for a series of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon, and suspected drug related offences.

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the car was being checked because of its invalid licence plates.

The driver of the car, 21, was arrested first, while the passenger, 19, ran into the nearby Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, Wanbao reported.

At least 20 police officers entered the mall to search for him. It is not clear where he was arrested. The driver was arrested outside a seafood restaurant next to the mall.

Mr Yeoh Khai Lun, 27, an employee at the seafood restaurant, told The NewPaper that he heard a scuffle when the arrest was made.

He ran out to see two police officers pinning a man down before handcuffing him.

Ms Wong, 28, a beautician working at Anchorpoint, told Shin Min that she and her colleagues had gone out to buy lunch when the incident happened.

She said: "We heard the sound of metal scraping against the road and turned to see a speeding car with a motorcycle wedged beneath it."

Mr Siew Kwong Ming, 36, who works in a nearby restaurant, told TNP that the police were at the scene until about 4 pm.

He said: "There were more than 10 police officers in the area, and at least five or six police cars."

Wanbao reported that police dogs were seen in the area, and that 10 white rectangular boxes were found in the hood of the car.

Investigations are ongoing.