Two arrested, more than 10kg drugs seized in CNB operation

Some of the drugs seized from a residential unit around Fernvale Road.

Two Singaporeans were arrested and more than 10kg of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday afternoon.

CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Road and arrested a man, 45, and a woman, 31, for suspected drug activities.

In the unit, officers found about 5,664g of heroin, 2,538g of methamphetamine (also known as Ice), 2,489g of cannabis, 192 Ecstasy tablets, and seven Erimin-5 tablets.

Cash amounting to $28,000 and 703 nitrazepam tablets were also recovered.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth almost $944,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.

The total amount of drugs seized is sufficient to feed about 2,700 heroin abusers, 1,450 Ice abusers and 355 cannabis abusers for a week.

CNB said in a statement yesterday that prior to the raid, a boy, 11, and a girl, 10, were playing outside the unit.

''They were later established to be the children of the 31-yearold female suspect. Arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the children was taken care of. The children were subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next of kin,'' the statement said.

Mr Sebastian Tan, deputy director of operations at CNB, said: ''Children are the unfortunate victims in many of such drug offences.

''Drug traffickers not only destroy the lives of others through their selfish and nefarious acts, but also bring pain and misery to their family and children.'' - NADINE CHUA