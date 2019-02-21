Singapore

Two arrested for trying to enter Singapore illegally on sampan

The Indonesians were arrested for trying to enter Singapore on a sampan. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
David Sun
Feb 21, 2019 06:00 am

Two Indonesians were arrested for attempting to enter Singapore on a sampan earlier this month.

The 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were arrested on Feb 10 after the Police Coast Guard detected their wooden boat off East Coast Park.

Their craft was detected by the authorities at about 10.45pm and intercepted at about 11.30pm that day.

The Singapore Police Force and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued a joint release on the arrests yesterday.

JAIL, CANE

Both were arrested for attempted unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act.

The 21-year-old, identified as Erpendi, was sentenced to six weeks' jail and four strokes of the cane. The 16-year-old, who was not identified in the release, was given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution.

For attempting to enter Singapore unlawfully, they could have been jailed up to six months, with a minimum of three strokes.

ICA and the Police Coast Guard said they take a serious view of such attempts and will continue to enforce strict checks at the borders.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," they said.

"We will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints and our maritime border to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."- DAVID SUN

