Two babies born in taxis in a week

Two mothers welcomed their babies in ComfortDelGro cabs in a week.

On May 27, Mrs Sana Lindberg, 30, gave birth to a baby boy in Mr Hanafiah Ismail's cab.

A week later, Mrs Sim delivered her baby girl in Mr Lim Wee Beng's taxi.

Both mothers declined to be interviewed.

Mr Hanafiah, 59, who has been driving for 14 years, said that was his first time witnessing a birth in his taxi. He prioritised the safety of the expectant mother on the way to Gleneagles Hospital at 1am.

Mr and Mrs Lindberg with son Ruben and baby Rex, who was born in a taxi. Cab driver Hanafiah Ismail. PHOTOS: COMFORTDELGRO PHOTOS: COMFORTDELGRO

He told The New Paper: "I was nervous when the mother screamed, especially at the junction of Scotts Road and Orchard Road as it took longer for the traffic light to turn green."

About 14 minutes into the 30-minute journey, the baby boy was born.

But the couple was worried when the newborn did not cry, he recounted. The baby eventually let out his first cries.

SECOND CASE

Mr Lim, 63, had picked up Mr and Mrs Sim, who had booked a ride to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, at around 7.45am on June 3.

As a father of two with prior experience of accompanying his wife when she was giving birth, Mr Lim was not nervous.

He told TNP: "The baby was born while we were on the Central Expressway at 8am. The baby was crying and I asked the mother if she was okay. I told the couple to note down the time of the child's birth."

Mr Lim Wee Beng and the baby boy who was born in his taxi. PHOTOS: COMFORTDELGRO

The cabby also advised the couple to call the hospital's emergency department.

"This (encounter) is the first time in my eight years as a cabby. I am glad that the baby was born safe and healthy," said Mr Lim.

Ms Tammy Tan, group chief corporate communications of ComfortDelGro, said: "The arrival of a new life is always a special thing. This is especially so during such difficult times.

"We are relieved that both mothers were able to safely and swiftly deliver their babies and are very proud of our cabbies who were able to stay calm despite the unusual circumstances."

ComfortDelGro has given hampers and complimentary promo codes to the two families.