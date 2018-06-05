Two cars catch fire in separate incidents

Two cars, one of them an Alfa Romeo, caught fire in separate incidents on Sunday night.

In the first incident, a car in Bugis caught fire along Tan Quee Lan Street at about 7pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the case at about 7.30pm, and dispatched two fire engines and two fire bikes to the scene.

The fire was put out by members of the public using an extinguisher before SCDF arrived, said its spokesman.

Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the driver of the private-hire car was seen coming out of the vehicle once she spotted smoke.

A passer-by handed her a fire extinguisher, which she used to put out the fire.

When the firefighters arrived, the car was already covered in ash, reported Shin Min.

A short time later, around 8pm, the Alfa Romeo caught fire in Hougang.

SCDF said it responded to the fire at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road and Hougang Avenue 4.

The fire involved the engine compartment, and was extinguished by SCDF officers using two compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet.

According to Shin Min, a family of three were driving towards Hougang Avenue 4 when smoke came out of the hood of the car. The couple and their son then left the vehicle.

Videos posted on social media showed tall plumes of smoke emanating from the stationary car, which had its hazard lights on. There were no reported injuries from the incident. The cause of fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

- CHARMAINE NG