Two cars race along CTE during morning rush hour

The white Porsche and the Suzuki Swift (above) racing on the CTE.

Two cars were captured on a driver's dash cam racing on the Central Expressway (CTE) during the morning rush hour.

In a video posted on Facebook page Roads.sg yesterday, a white Porsche was seen racing down the CTE towards Yishun.

A Suzuki Swift soon followed, also moving at a high speed but still falling behind the white Porsche.

Although traffic was light in that direction, the two cars were seen travelling much faster than others along the same road.

According to the time stamp from the driver's dash cam, the race happened at 8.05am.

The video was posted on Roads.sg, where it has since garnered 31,000 views.

Some netizens posted critical comments on the video.

One of them, Eric Lye said: "Work so hard to earn a Porsche, once lost control say bye bye to your money... and Suzuki swift too say bye bye to your love one... lol."

Another netizen, Desmond Tan said: "Anyway, please send this video to the TP, (these) idiots need to be taken off the road for good."

In a previous incident, two men driving Mitsubishi Evolution 10 sports sedans raced each other on the CTE in the early hours of Oct 14, last year.

The two drivers were each jailed for two weeks and disqualified from driving for four years.

A police spokesman told The New Paper that the Traffic Police are aware of yesterday's incident and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with more information can submit it through the Feedback on Road Users portal online.