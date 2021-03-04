Two cases in community, including 82-year-old man

A 82-year-old Singaporean who initially tested negative for Covid-19 was among the two unlinked community cases announced yesterday.

The retiree developed a runny nose, body aches and chills on Feb 14 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 22, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The man was tested for the virus but his test came back negative.

While he had registered for the Covid-19 vaccination on Feb 22, he did not proceed with his appointment as he had been advised by his doctor to postpone it if he was feeling unwell, added MOH.

On Monday, he sought medical treatment again as he was still feeling unwell and was swabbed for Covid-19. His test came back positive the next day.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating this is likely a current infection, said the Health Ministry.

The second community case is a 38-year-old permanent resident who is a housewife.

She is asymptomatic and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday in preparation for a trip to India, said MOH.

Her result came back positive for the infection the next day and she was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. The woman's serological test result is pending.