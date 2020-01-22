Two charged with holding man in chokehold and robbing him of $1,200

Two men were taken to court yesterday for allegedly holding a man in a chokehold and robbing him of $1,200.

Mohammed Rizal Rosli, 39, and Rosli B Mohamed Dali, 60, were each charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery with common intention.

The Singaporeans were accused of robbing one Mohd Jumat Mohd Latiff at a flat on the third storey of Block 78 Redhill Lane at 11.30pm on Jan 18.

One allegedly held Mr Mohd Jumat by the neck using one hand and took the latter's wallet out of his pocket with the other, making off with $1,200 in cash.

It is not clear if it was Rizal or Rosli who allegedly held Mr Mohd Jumat in the chokehold.

On Monday, the police said they had arrested two men and a woman, aged between 30 and 60, for their suspected involvement in the robbery.

Mr Mohd Jumat had made a police report on Jan 19 at about 1.20am, alleging he was robbed by two unknown men.

Officers from Clementi Police Division were able to identify Rizal and Rosli with the aid of police camera images and arrested them along with the woman that day.

Investigations against the woman are ongoing.

Rizal and Rosli were each offered $30,000 bail and their case was adjourned to Feb 18.

According to court records, additional drug charges are likely to be tendered.