Two charged with murder after three people killed over weekend

(From left) Wang Shuzhen is accused of killing a 63-year-old man. Gabriel Lien Goh allegedly killed a 56-year-old and is a suspect in another death.

Three people were killed in two separate incidents on Sunday.

Yesterday, Wang Shuzhen, 54, and Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, were charged in court with murder. If convicted, they face the death penalty.

The first incident allegedly occurred at between 5am and 6am on Sunday at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Wang, a Chinese national, is accused of killing Mr Teh Hock Pine, who The New Paper understands is her husband.

The police confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death and that Mr Teh, 63, was found lying motionless.

Paramedics pronounced Mr Teh dead at the scene, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

While court papers did not state how he was killed, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that he had been stabbed.

Mr Teh was a former policeman,but it is not known when he left the force. In 2000, he held the rank of senior staff sergeant and received the Long Service Award for the National Day Awards that year.

Neighbours who spoke to Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News said the couple had a heated argument the night before the murder.

Records revealed they got married in July 2015 and the paper reported that the deceased had bought the three-room flat in Ang Mo Kio that year and lived there with Wang and her daughter.

Wang, who will undergo a three-week psychiatric assessment in Changi Women's Prison, will appear in court again on Nov 18.

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE

At around 7pm on Sunday, the police were alerted to a case of two unnatural deaths, this time at a seventh-storey unit at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue.

Goh is accused of murdering 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui, believed to be his mother, who was found in the unit.

He is also a suspect in the death of the other victim, a 90-year-old woman believed to be his grandmother.

The Straits Times understands that the older woman had left the flat with the family's helper at the time of the incident.

The older woman was believed to have died from injuries in a neighbouring unit.

Court papers did not provide details on what led to the women's death, but Lianhe Wanbao reported that the younger woman was stabbed while the older one was beaten.

When Goh appeared in court yesterday, there were visible bruises on his face and arms.

The SCDF said that two other people were taken to the National University Hospital by ambulance but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Goh will also be warded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks, before appearing in court again on Nov 18.