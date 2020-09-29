Two children who returned from India among 15 new Covid-19 cases

Six imported cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Singapore yesterday, including two children, aged one and three, who returned from India on Sept 15.

The remaining four were a permanent resident and a work pass holder who returned on Sept 16, also from India, a work pass holder from France, and a work permit holder from the Philippines, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All six were serving stay-home notices when they tested positive for Covid-19.

There were also two community cases, both work permit holders with Malaysian citizenship.

One had gone to work at Changi Airport.

Both cases were detected as part of routine surveillance and screening.

There were a total of 15 coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday at noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,715.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining seven of the 15 new cases.

Four had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were already in quarantine when they were tested.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing.

NO NEW CLUSTERS

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 26 cases discharged yesterday, 57,378 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 259 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

15 New cases

27 Deaths

2 New cases in community

26 Discharged yesterday

6 Imported cases

36 In hospital

57715 Total cases

57378 Total recovered