Two Christmas babies delivered on the stroke of midnight

The stork delivered two Christmas babies - a girl and a boy - at the stroke of midnight this year, both at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

Baby girl Charlie, who weighed a healthy 2.75kg, is the first child of bank officer Choong Yong Thai, 31, and his 29-year-old optometrist wife Chua Si Qi.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the phone from the hospital, Mr Choong said his wife had been due to deliver on Dec 30. "If anything, we thought she might be a New Year's Eve baby," he added.

Mr Choong said that they do not usually celebrate Christmas, but there will now be a reason to celebrate every Dec 25. He added: "This is the best gift that we can possibly receive for Christmas."

Just four seconds after baby Charlie gave her first cry, Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Ridwan, 36, and Ms Canete Eunice Sara Clave, 27, welcomed Mohamed Hanif at the same hospital.

Hanif was delivered naturally after five hours of labour.

The baby boy, who weighed 3.27kg, is the second child of Mr Ibrahim, who works in the operations team in an oil and gas company, and Ms Clave, a Filipino housewife.

The couple also have a two-year-old son.

They settled on the name Hanif, as they felt its meaning embodies their hopes for their newborn son.

Said Mr Ibrahim: "Hanif means being upright and religious. So we hope that he will grow up to be a strong and religious person, who is of good character."

Mount Alvernia Hospital's director of nursing Shirley Tay presented both parents with hampers and gifts, including breastfeeding products and diapers.

Little Eleanor Luna Wirawan was also born on Christmas Day. She was delivered at the National University Hospital at 2.42am.

She is the second child of Indonesian parents Malvin Surya Wirawan, a 37-year-old finance manager, and his wife Khoo You Yun, 33.

The couple, who are Singapore permanent residents, were surprised to see the same anaesthetist who helped them with their first child six years ago.

Over at Thomson Medical Centre, the first Christmas baby - a girl - was delivered at 3.43am.

She is the third child of Singaporean parents Renee Wong and Mark Lim, both 41.

Madam Wong's expected delivery date was on Christmas Eve.