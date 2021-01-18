Two community cases linked to police para-vet, new cluster formed

The two community cases announced yesterday are linked to a Singapore Police Force para-veterinarian who was earlier confirmed to have Covid-19, to form a new cluster with four cases.

The first case, a 44-year-old Singaporean man, works as an administrative officer with the police at 2 Mowbray Road, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He had a dry throat on Jan 7 but did not see a doctor.

The man was tested on Friday as part of the special testing operations by MOH at his workplace following his colleague's positive test.

His test result returned positive on Saturday and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His family member, a 44 year-old Singaporean woman who is the other community case, also had symptoms but did not see a doctor.

MOH said she developed a fever and chills on Jan 9 and subsequently lost her sense of smell and taste on Wednesday, but had not sought medical treatment.

The housewife was contacted by MOH as part of contact tracing efforts on Saturday following her family member's positive test, and was tested.

Her test result returned positive yesterday, and she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an ambulance.

The serological tests of yesterday's two community cases have returned negative, indicating that their infections are likely current.

MOH said: "We strongly urge everyone to do their part to reduce the risk of transmission. Those who are unwell, including those showing early/mild symptoms, should be socially responsible and seek medical attention immediately and stay at home to prevent the spread of illness to others."

MOH also announced 28 imported case yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,113.

Meanwhile, three locations were added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients. They are: Changi Airport Terminal 2 Pass Office, Koufu in Yew Tee Point and Foodfare at Block 673B Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

By the numbers

30

New cases

2

New cases in community

28

Imported cases

59,113

Total cases

29

Deaths

62

Discharged yesterday

49

In hospital

58,831

Total recovered